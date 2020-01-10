Green Bay Packers Need 700 Volunteers to Shovel Snow from Stadium Before Game  

Image zoom Lambeau Field Dylan Buell/Getty

Major snowfall is expected to touch down in Green Bay this weekend — and the Packers are enlisting help to get their stadium game-ready.

On Friday, the NFL team issued a call for volunteers to help shovel snow on Sunday morning ahead of their playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers are requesting up to 700 willing fans to help in the snow-removal process, beginning at 6 a.m. local time.

The Wisconsin area that is home to Lambeau Field is due for a storm on Saturday, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, with a possible 10 inches of snow overnight and winds up to 40 miles per hour.

Those willing and able to shovel away the snow will be compensated $12 per hour for their work, according to the Packers website, with payments made immediately after.

Help get @LambeauField ready for playoff football! With expected snowfall on Saturday night & into Sunday, we're looking for up to 700 shovelers to assist with the snow removal process beginning at 6 a.m. ❄️ https://t.co/W6eZ5juGY2 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2020

Shovels will be provided to helpers, who must also be 18 and older.

All shovelers will have to submit to metal detectors upon entry on Sunday morning, and, in order to expedite the process, no bags, purses or backpacks will be permitted.

Fans attending the game, which kicks off at 5:40 p.m. local time, will face bitter temperatures as they cheer on their favorite teams — the Weather Channel is forecasting a partly cloudy, 22 degrees Fahrenheit day in Green Bay on Sunday.

The Packers are hosting the Seahawks for the NFC Divisional playoff game, after the Seattle team bested the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend to secure a spot in the matchup. The No. 2 Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, had a first-round bye.

The Packers vs. Seahawks game will air on Fox at 6:40 p.m. EST.