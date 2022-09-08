Great Britain and Italy Basketball Teams Hold Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth Before Game

Great Britain and Italy's basketball teams held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II before their EuroBasket game on Thursday.

The British basketball team was scheduled to tip off against Italy at Milan's San Siro Stadium shortly after the Royal Family confirmed the Queen's death. Italian fans and players joined Great Britain in a 30-second moment of silence before the game began.

Great Britain shared the touching moment afterwards on their Twitter account. "A moment of silence was observed here in Milan before our @eurobasket game against @italbasket, following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II."

Prior to the moment of silence, Great Britain Basketball shared a tribute to Queen Elizabeth with their social media followers. "The British Basketball community is united in mourning at the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. Our deepest condolences are with the Royal Family."

EuroBasket players hold a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth Mattia Ozbot/Getty

Great Britain's basketball team has struggled to stay afloat in EuroBasket's standings, with their third defeat coming in a 93-77 loss to Greece on Monday. Despite playing efficiently, the team couldn't survive the domination of Greece's star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. "They raised the pressure, we didn't handle the pressure, it's fairly simple," Great Britain Head coach Nate Reinking told BBC.

Following EuroBasket, Great Britain's basketball team will compete for a spot in the World Cup as qualifiers begin November 10.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additional teams across the globe have also made plans to honor the Queen in light of Thursday's news. Arsenal presented a tribute before continuing the second half of their match against Zurich.

The NFL will honor the late Queen as well Thursday night as they kickoff the 2022-2023 season. National NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will hold a moment of silence before Thursday's game.