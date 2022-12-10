Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death

The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup 

By
Published on December 10, 2022 11:05 AM
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder
Photo: Grant Wahl/instagram

Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar.

Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed.

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight," Gounder wrote on Twitter. "I'm in complete shock."

Gounder's tweet was in response to a statement from U.S. Soccer on her husband's death.

Gounder, an infectious disease expert, physician, and medical journalist — who was previously named one of PEOPLE's 25 Women Changing the World in 2017 — married Wahl back in 2001. Together they share two dogs — Coco and Zizou.

She met her husband when they both studied at Princeton in the mid-'90s, and currently works as Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News, and is a contributor at CBS News, a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and also cares for patients at the Bellevue Hospital Center.

From November 2020 to January 2021 she also worked on the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, The New York Times reported.


Grant Wahl/instagram

The pair spoke about how they met during an appearance on ESPN's That's What She Said podcast with Sarah Spain in December 2020. "She was a junior, I was a senior," Wahl said, adding that his future wife was not a fan of sports.

"We were in the same eating club, which is a Princeton thing," he continued. "It's basically a co-ed sorority/fraternity-type situation where you eat your meals there. So we got to know each other there. And we did have common interests in current events and movies and food."

Wahl, who regularly referred to his wife as "Doc" on social media, wrote on Instagram that she proposed to him in 2000 in New York City, where they both resided.

In April 2020, Wahl shared a picture of Gounder with their dogs and expressed admiration for her hard work as a medical professional amid the COVID pandemic on her birthday.

"Ours has always been a two-person operation; the income from my job supported what Céline was doing in hers. And we're incredibly fortunate that at a time when I suddenly don't have a job or severance, she's the one who's able to keep us afloat while still contributing so much to society," he wrote at the time. "(It also means we'll have health insurance next month.) Happy birthday, Smiley. I love you."

