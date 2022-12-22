Grant Wahl's Wife, Brother Pay Tribute to the Beloved Sportswriter at Memorial: 'Something Worldly About Him'

Loved ones remembered beloved sports journalist Grant Wahl during an event at the Times Center in New York on Wednesday afternoon.

Wahl, a celebrated writer, died at age 49 of an aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 10.

During Wednesday's event, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, recalled how she and Wahl met while studying at Princeton in the 1990s.

"Grant and I were really just kids when we met at Princeton," Gounder said, according to ABC News. "I was 18. He was 21. In many ways, we finished growing up together."

She continued: "He hadn't traveled the world, yet. In fact, he'd only been out of the country twice at that point, both times to Argentina. But as much as I made fun of his provincial palette back in those days, there was something worldly about him, this curiosity he had about the world."

Gounder was named one of PEOPLE's 25 Women Changing the World in 2017. She currently works as Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. Gounder is also a contributor at CBS News, a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and also cares for patients at the Bellevue Hospital Center.

She and Wahl married in 2001.

"In the past week, some have called our love epic. Was it an epic love story?" Gounder said, according to CNN. "Until this past week I didn't realize just how much he shared himself with all of you … but it's your shared love for him and for us that's keeping me going right now. I love you."

Wahl's brother, Eric, recalled how, even at a young age, he knew he wanted to write about sports.

"Grant really did write to Sports Illustrated in late elementary school to say: `My name is Grant Wahl and I want to write for your magazine,'" Eric said. "And he really did get a response that said something like: Dear Grant. Thanks for your letter. That's cute. Keep writing.' But the fact that he received a reply stuck with him."

Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Jon Wertheim said Wahl recognized soccer's ability to "unify" people, CNN reported.

"To him, soccer was about connection too, it wasn't about which team kicked the ball in the net more than the other team, it was about the binding powers of this sport," Wertheim said.

Wahl was covering Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Dec. 10 when he reportedly collapsed during the match.

In a statement shared on Dec. 13, Gounder explained that his aortic aneurysm was "slowly growing, undetected."

"Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium," she wrote on Wahl's Substack. "The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him."

"His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death."

Before his death, Wahl revealed he had bronchitis during an episode of his podcast, Fútbol with Grant Wahl.

"My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, 'Dude you are not sleeping enough.' It rebelled on me," he said.

He visited the clinic at the media center for the games twice, he said, and though he was feeling better, he canceled all of his plans for the upcoming day.

Immediately after his death, U.S. Soccer released a statement via Twitter and said, "The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."