Grant Wahl's Widow Shares Letter from Biden and Harris: 'I Know What It Means to Lose a Spouse'

On Tuesday, Dr. Céline Gounder shared two condolence letters sent from the White House after her husband's death at the FIFA World Cup in December

By
Published on January 18, 2023 08:56 AM
celine gounder, grant wahl
Grant Wahl and Céline Gounder. Photo: celine gounder/twitter

Céline Gounder has President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in her corner as she mourns the loss of her husband, Grant Wahl.

On Tuesday, the infectious disease doctor, 45, shared condolence letters sent from the White House late last month, following the death of her 48-year-old journalist husband from an aortic aneurysm while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I know what it means to lose a spouse — your rock, your inspiration, your everything," President Biden wrote, referring to the death of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, who was killed, along with their infant daughter Naomi, in a 1972 car accident. "I hope you find comfort in knowing that the love you had for Grant and the love he had for you will endure. He is with you always."

In the letter, the president also referred to Wahl's legacy as a game-changing soccer reporter.

"Grant will forever be remembered as a journalist who was bold enough to hold a mirror up to the sports industry so his readers could see the good, bad, and the true," Biden wrote. "He sought the truth the best he could and always stood up for what was right."

"Grant was a good man with a great heart, and I know that his memory will live on through you, all the lives he touched, and all the goodness he brought to the world," he continued.

Harris seconded Biden's words about Wahl's accomplishments, adding that he "made a profound and unique contribution to soccer journalism and the sports world."

"I am particularly grateful that he used his platform to uplift the stories of those who are too often left out and left behind," Harris added.

Along with the letter, Gounder wrote in a caption: "I am so proud of you, @GrantWahl."

Grant Wahl's wife issued a statement after his death, Can you grab this pic for tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJFaDzFp3eh/?hl=en And this for additional embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUa3sfpEl5/?hl=en
Grant Wahl and Celine Gounder. Grant Wahl/instagram

In the days after Wahl's death, Gounder shared news stories about her husband and tweeted out photos of happy memories including a friend's 2022 wedding in Paros, Greece and their 2018 Thanksgiving celebration.

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight," she wrote on Twitter in December. "I'm in complete shock."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement after Wahl's autopsy, Gounder spoke out about his cause of death and raised her voice against social media pushback that it was linked to the COVID vaccine.

"Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium," Grounder — who is senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health Newwrote on Wahl's Substack. "The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him."

"His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status," she added. "There was nothing nefarious about his death."

Gounder met her husband when they both studied at Princeton in the mid-'90s. along with her work with Kaiser, she is a contributor at CBS News, a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and cares for patients at the Bellevue Hospital Center.

Related Articles
celine gounder, grant wahl
Grant Wahl's Wife Dr. Céline Gounder Shares Sweet Photos of Late Husband
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Journalist Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm, Family Says
Grant Wahl's wife issued a statement after his death, Can you grab this pic for tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJFaDzFp3eh/?hl=en And this for additional embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUa3sfpEl5/?hl=en
Grant Wahl's Wife Pens Scathing Op-Ed Over Misinformation on Husband's Cause of Death
Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl's Wife, Brother Pay Tribute to the Beloved Sportswriter at Memorial: 'Something Worldly About Him'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
Grant Wahl's Widow Says She 'Will Forever Cherish the Gift of His Life' After Sharing His Cause of Death
Grant Wahl's wife issued a statement after his death, Can you grab this pic for tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJFaDzFp3eh/?hl=en And this for additional embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUa3sfpEl5/?hl=en
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl's Aneurysm Was 'Likely Brewing for Years,' His Wife Says in First Interview
grant wahl death
Journalist Grant Wahl Said He 'Had a Case of Bronchitis' Before His Death: 'Pressure and Discomfort'
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Grant Wahl's Body Returned to the United States After His Death in Qatar
SI Senior Writer: Closeup portrait of Grant Wahl during photo shoot at Time & Life Building. New York, NY 12/13/2013 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X157340 TK1 R1 F44 )
Journalist Grant Wahl, Who Was Detained for Wearing Gay Pride Shirt at the World Cup, Dead at 48
Grant wahl
Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm — Here's What to Know About the 'Silent Killer'
— LeBron James Remembers Grant Wahl Writing His First Sports Illustrated Cover: 'I'm Very Fond'
LeBron James Remembers Grant Wahl Writing His First 'Sports Illustrated' Cover: 'I'm Very Fond'
Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl's Brother Urges People to Get a 'Heart-Specific' Checkup After His Sudden Death
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry speaks during the daily White House press briefing on January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors, defending NBA champions, will meet later in the day with U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry Thanks Biden for 'Getting Brittney Griner Home' as Warriors Visit White House
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
American Officials in Touch with Qatari Authorities to Get Journalist Grant Wahl's Body Back to U.S.