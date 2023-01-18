Grant Wahl's Widow Shares Letter from Biden and Harris: 'I Know What It Means to Lose a Spouse'

Céline Gounder has President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in her corner as she mourns the loss of her husband, Grant Wahl.

On Tuesday, the infectious disease doctor, 45, shared condolence letters sent from the White House late last month, following the death of her 48-year-old journalist husband from an aortic aneurysm while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I know what it means to lose a spouse — your rock, your inspiration, your everything," President Biden wrote, referring to the death of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, who was killed, along with their infant daughter Naomi, in a 1972 car accident. "I hope you find comfort in knowing that the love you had for Grant and the love he had for you will endure. He is with you always."

In the letter, the president also referred to Wahl's legacy as a game-changing soccer reporter.

"Grant will forever be remembered as a journalist who was bold enough to hold a mirror up to the sports industry so his readers could see the good, bad, and the true," Biden wrote. "He sought the truth the best he could and always stood up for what was right."

"Grant was a good man with a great heart, and I know that his memory will live on through you, all the lives he touched, and all the goodness he brought to the world," he continued.

Harris seconded Biden's words about Wahl's accomplishments, adding that he "made a profound and unique contribution to soccer journalism and the sports world."

"I am particularly grateful that he used his platform to uplift the stories of those who are too often left out and left behind," Harris added.

Along with the letter, Gounder wrote in a caption: "I am so proud of you, @GrantWahl."

Grant Wahl and Celine Gounder. Grant Wahl/instagram

In the days after Wahl's death, Gounder shared news stories about her husband and tweeted out photos of happy memories including a friend's 2022 wedding in Paros, Greece and their 2018 Thanksgiving celebration.

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight," she wrote on Twitter in December. "I'm in complete shock."

In a statement after Wahl's autopsy, Gounder spoke out about his cause of death and raised her voice against social media pushback that it was linked to the COVID vaccine.

"Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium," Grounder — who is senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health New — wrote on Wahl's Substack. "The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him."

"His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status," she added. "There was nothing nefarious about his death."

Gounder met her husband when they both studied at Princeton in the mid-'90s. along with her work with Kaiser, she is a contributor at CBS News, a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and cares for patients at the Bellevue Hospital Center.