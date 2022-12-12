Grant Wahl's Wife Dr. Céline Grounder Shares Sweet Photos of Late Husband

Gounder and Wahl had been married since 2001, after she proposed

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on December 12, 2022 06:14 PM
celine gounder, grant wahl
Grant Wahl and Céline Gounder. Photo: celine gounder/twitter

Dr. Céline Gounder is remembering her late husband Grant Wahl with sweet photos from their decades together.

Gounder, whose expertise is in medicine, infectious disease and epidemiology, shared the photos on her Twitter account, where she continues to thank users for honoring Wahl, a celebrated sports journalist who died while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Gounder said Friday she was "in complete shock" at her husband's passing.

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm in complete shock."

In the days that followed, in between sharing news stories about her husband, Gounder tweeted out photos of happy memories of Wahl, from a friend's wedding in Paros, Greece earlier this year to a shot from their 2018 Thanksgiving celebration.

Gounder, who was previously named one of PEOPLE's 25 Women Changing the World in 2017 — married Wahl back in 2001. Together, they share two dogs — Coco and Zizou.

Another photo shared by Gounder shows the couple celebrating the wedding of a friend in 2000, prior to their own marriage. Wahl, who regularly referred to his wife as "Doc" on social media, wrote on Instagram that she proposed to him in 2000 in New York City, where they both resided.

Gounder met her husband when they both studied at Princeton in the mid-'90s, and currently works as Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News, is a contributor at CBS News, a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and also cares for patients at the Bellevue Hospital Center.

Wahl, 48, was covering Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday when he is reported to have collapsed during the match.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

SI Senior Writer: Closeup portrait of Grant Wahl during photo shoot at Time & Life Building. New York, NY 12/13/2013 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X157340 TK1 R1 F44 )
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated/Getty

On Monday, a State Department official confirmed that Wahl's body had returned to the U.S.

"At this point, we will defer to the family to speak to the next steps," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing. "I know that they have spoken publicly to their wishes and of course, we worked very closely with the family over the past 48 hours to help fulfill those wishes."

Wahl's brother, Eric, said on Twitter that he and Gounder will take Wahl's body for a "medical examination" and "autopsy."

