Late Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Honored with Tribute In Latest 'Ted Lasso' Episode: 'Means So Much'

Grant Wahl died after he collapsed while covering a soccer match in Qatar in December 2022

Published on April 5, 2023 04:15 PM

Grant Wahl. Photo: Brendan Moran/FIFA/Getty This week's episode of Ted Lasso included a touching tribute to Grant Wahl, the soccer journalist who died in December while covering the World Cup in Qatar. A dedication to Wahl was shown during the closing credits of the April 5 episode, which also included a scene showing Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard holding a copy of Wahl's book, The Beckham Experiment. Wahl's widow, Cèline Gounder, wrote about the tribute on Twitter. "It ain't no use to sit and wonder why, babe… Thank you, @jasonsudeikis, @brendanhunting, @brettgoldstein," she tweeted. "This episode means so much to me and my family." Wahl died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm in December at the age of 48. Grant Wahl's Aneurysm Was 'Likely Brewing for Years,' His Wife Says in First Interview According to USA Today, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and Wahl were close friends. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wahl also provided notes that the show's writers would use to develop characters such as journalist Trent Crimm and player, Zava, a superstar who recently joined the show's fictional team, AFC Richmond. "When we knew we were going to have the storyline of Trent embedded with the team, we thought about reporters who've done that," Hunt told the outlet, adding that Wahl came to mind. "Specifically, because Grant's book is about [soccer] but also about the arrival of a superstar and the change of a culture with David Beckham, we went to him right away," he continued. Journalist Grant Wahl, Who Was Detained for Wearing Gay Pride Shirt at the World Cup, Dead at 48 After sending him questions, Hunt said Wahl "wrote very long, very detailed, very valuable answers," and that he was "hugely helpful." RELATED VIDEO: Grant Wahl's Brother Says They 'No Longer Suspect Foul Play,' Will Release Cause of Death Soon The two later developed a friendship. "On his way to the airport, he came to Richmond," Hunt recalled. "He came to my house, he met my family, I showed him around Richmond, and we had a f---ing great day talking about [soccer]." He continued: "Like everyone, we were all shocked and affected by his loss. To carry on the train of salutes to his memory was something we felt obligated to do."