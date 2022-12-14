Journalist Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm, Family Says

"No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him," his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 09:01 AM
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Journalist Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement shared Wednesday morning, Wahl's wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, explained that it was "slowly growing, undetected."

"Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium," she wrote on Wahl's Substack. "The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him."

"His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death."

Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. Other journalists at the stadium questioned why there wasn't a defibrilator nearby as responders gave Wahl CPR.

In the immediate aftermath of Grant's death on Friday, Eric had said he believed his brother "was killed." Grant was an award-winning sports journalist, who had dedicated significant coverage to the migrant deaths at the FIFA World Cup, and earlier in the tournament had been detained for wearing a rainbow shirt into a match.

Eric said Tuesday, though, that he and the family now do not believe Grant was killed.

"The family will release a statement as to cause of death soon," Eric wrote on Twitter. "I no longer suspect foul play. It was not PE [pulmonary embolism]."

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Grant's body was returned to the United States on Monday morning, the U.S. State Department confirmed. The department said that Wahl's body arrived at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, and had been escorted by a representative of the U.S. Embassy in Doha.

Prior to his death, on his podcast, Fútbol with Grant Wahl, Grant said he had bronchitis.

"My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, 'Dude you are not sleeping enough.' It rebelled on me."

He visited the clinic at the media center for the games twice, he said, and though he was feeling better he canceled all of his plans for Thursday.

grant wahl death
grant wahl/instagram

Immediately after his death, U.S. Soccer released a statement via Twitter and said, "The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."

Secretary Antony Blinken shared the following statement regarding Wahl and his work on Monday.

"I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it. I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our Embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sports Illustrated, where Wahl worked for 24 years, also praised the late journalist for his influential work over the years.

In a joint statement, its co-editors in chief Ryan Hunt and Stephen Cannella said: "We're shocked and devastated at the news of Grant's passing. We were proud to call him a colleague and friend for two decades—no writer in the history of SI has been more passionate about the sport he loved and the stories he wanted to tell. Our hearts go out to Celine and his family, as well as everyone who loved his work. He will always be part of the SI family."

Related Articles
SI Senior Writer: Closeup portrait of Grant Wahl during photo shoot at Time & Life Building. New York, NY 12/13/2013 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X157340 TK1 R1 F44 )
Journalist Grant Wahl, Who Was Detained for Wearing Gay Pride Shirt at the World Cup, Dead at 48
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
American Officials in Touch with Qatari Authorities to Get Journalist Grant Wahl's Body Back to U.S.
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Grant Wahl's Body Returned to the United States After His Death in Qatar
Grant Wahl's wife issued a statement after his death, Can you grab this pic for tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJFaDzFp3eh/?hl=en And this for additional embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUa3sfpEl5/?hl=en
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
— LeBron James Remembers Grant Wahl Writing His First Sports Illustrated Cover: 'I'm Very Fond'
LeBron James Remembers Grant Wahl Writing His First 'Sports Illustrated' Cover: 'I'm Very Fond'
grant wahl death
Journalist Grant Wahl Said He 'Had a Case of Bronchitis' Before His Death: 'Pressure and Discomfort'
Card Placeholder Image
Grant Wahl's Brother Says They 'No Longer Suspect Foul Play,' Will Release Cause of Death Soon
celine gounder, grant wahl
Grant Wahl's Wife Dr. Céline Gounder Shares Sweet Photos of Late Husband
Mia Hamm and Grant Wahl
Mia Hamm 'Heartbroken' Over Grant Wahl's Death: 'Our Game Was Better Because Grant Wahl Was in It'
team germany FIFA
Germany Players Cover Mouth in Group Photo amid FIFA Pressure Against OneLove Armbands
he Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ is unveiled in Doha's Souq Waqif on the Msheireb - Qatar National Archive Museum building on September 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ Official Emblem was projected on to a number of iconic buildings in Qatar and across the Arab world and displayed on outdoor digital billboards in more than a dozen renowned public spaces major cities.
FIFA Bans Alcohol Sales Inside Stadiums 48 Hours Before Qatar World Cup Begins
Christian Pulisic reacts following a collision during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA
U.S. Soccer's Christian Pulisic Vows He'll Be Back for Next World Cup Game Despite Pelvic Contusion
David Beckham
David Beckham Calls Qatar World Cup a 'Platform for Progress' amid Criticism Over His Involvement
Players of Iran stand during their national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022.
Iran's Soccer Team Refuses to Sing Their National Anthem at World Cup in Support of Protestors
Jordan Marshall one of 3 Americans that was found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says