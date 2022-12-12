Grant Wahl's Body Returned to the United States After His Death in Qatar

"Update: We are traveling with Grant's body to the medical examination & autopsy," his brother Eric Wahl wrote on Twitter

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on December 12, 2022 04:39 PM
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Journalist Grant Wahl's body has been returned to the United States after his death in Qatar, the U.S. State Department has confirmed.

The department said that Wahl's body arrived at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, and had been escorted by a representative of the U.S. Embassy in Doha.

On Monday, Ned Price provided an update, confirming the return of Wahl's body and the belongings he had with him in Qatar, thanks to "around the clock" work by the embassy.

"At this point, we will defer to the family to speak to the next steps," Price said during the press briefing. "I know that they have spoken publicly to their wishes and of course, we worked very closely with the family over the past 48 hours to help fulfill those wishes."

The journalist's brother, Eric Wahl, has been offering additional updates via his Twitter account. Most recently, Eric said he and Grant's wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, will take Grant's body for a "medical examination" and "autopsy."

Eric has asked his Twitter followers to "please keep" Grant's wife in their thoughts as she prepared to identify his body on Monday. Eric said he wasn't able to join her in making the ID of his brother's body. "I couldn't do it, for my own sanity," he wrote on Twitter.

Price previously stated that his team was "engaged with senior Qatari officials" to ensure that Wahl's "family's wishes are fulfilled" and his body be returned.

Per ESPN, in a previous statement, the World Cup organizing committee said, "We are in touch with the U.S. Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family's wishes."

Secretary Antony Blinken shared the following statement regarding Wahl and his work on Monday.

"I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it. I send my deepest condolences to his family, and thank our Embassy team and Qatari partners who worked together so effectively to fulfill their wishes."

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Gounder thanked supporters for their kind words about her husband after his sudden and tragic death.

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight," Gounder wrote on Twitter. "I'm in complete shock."

While Grant's cause of death remains unknown, Eric said Friday he suspects it was the result of foul play. Grant himself said earlier in the week that he had come down with "a case of bronchitis."

Just a day before his death, on his Thursday episode of his Fútbol with Grant Wahl podcast, Grant said that he hadn't been feeling his best covering recent matches.

"My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, 'Dude, you are not sleeping enough,' and it rebelled on me. So I've had a case of bronchitis this week," he said. "I've been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today. I'm feeling better today, I basically canceled everything on this Thursday, that I had, and napped."

