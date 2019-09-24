Good Samaritan Pokes Fun at NFL Player During Interview — So Wide Receiver Invites Him to a Game

Image zoom Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor extended an invitation to a local hero who helped rescue children from a burning house, despite the fact that the good Samaritan used his shining moment to criticize Agholor.

Hakim Law became a viral star on Monday when video of his interview with Philly CBS-3 News spread online.

In the clip, Law recounts how he had stumbled upon a fire in West Philadelphia early Monday morning, and rushed to helped a man whose children were trapped on the second floor. Unable to ascend the stairs blocked by smoke, Law moved outside and assisted a rescuer on a ladder by catching the children falling from the second floor.

“My man started throwing babies out the window,” Law said in the clip.

But then, he got shady — teasing Agholor, who missed a catch and fumbled a ball last Sunday in the Eagles’ losing game against the Detroit Lions.

“We was catching ’em, unlike Agholor,” Law joked.

Agholor saw the clip, and on Monday, offered Law an invitation to bring his family to the Eagles’ next home game.

“Thank you for being a hero in the community,” Agholor, 26, wrote.

Fans of Agholor praised the player for his kindness.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 people were rescued from the early Monday morning fire, newsradio KYW reported. Six of those children have been admitted Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and are said to be “okay.”