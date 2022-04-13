Morgan Hoffmann Returns to PGA After Years Off-Grid Trying Unique Treatments for Muscular Dystrophy

The golfer spent two years living between Nepal, Florida and Costa Rica, where he experimented with non-Western medicines

It's been two years since Morgan Hoffmann has golfed competitively, but this weekend he's back in action on the PGA Tour.

The former World No. 1 amateur golfer was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) in 2017 after years of his pectoral muscle deteriorating without a clear cause. He first noticed atrophy in his bicep in 2011 and searched for a diagnosis for five years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This weekend's RBC Heritage at the Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, will be Hoffman's first PGA appearance since the 2019 Shriner Children's Open. He's spent the past two years undergoing a series of unusual healing treatments in an attempt to cure his FSHD.

In a new interview with Golf Digest, Hoffman recounts being told by a doctor shortly after his diagnosis that he could do therapy, but that his muscle deterioration would likely just continue to get worse. The prognosis eventually prompted him to pursue more holistic treatment approaches that defy Western medicine.

Altering his diet was one of the first lifestyle changes Hoffman says he implemented, according to Golf Digest. After hearing a story about a woman whose brain tumor allegedly disappeared after undergoing a grape cleanse, he began experimenting.

For 17 days, he ate only grapes. "Each morning I'd go to the Whole Foods in Jupiter [Florida] right when it opened to clear out the grape section," he told Golf Digest. He ate an estimated 800 grapes daily during that time period.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Returns to PGA Tour at the 2022 Masters

Hoffman and his wife, Chelsea, also moved to Nepal in South Asia in early 2018. They lived off-the-grid, experimenting with ancient treatments like urine therapy — which involves using one's own waste as a mouthwash twice a day.

Hoffmann's journey toward healing brought them next to Costa Rica. After a transformative visit to Nosara on the Nicoya Peninsula, his wife found a house she loved, and the two moved to the remote town in 2020.

Their life in Costa Rica is completely remote, he explained to the outlet. They live in a windowless, doorless house that overlooks the ocean with three dogs and two cats — and is some distance from the closest golf course.

According to Golf Digest, Hoffmann is planning to open a wellness center nearby where he aims to welcome up to 15 people for a two-week to month-long stay full of the kind of the unique life changes he's made. The center, tentatively called Newkawa, would be the centerpiece of the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation, which he and Chelsea established in 2017.

Now, he says the atrophy in his chest has stopped and he's ready to return to the golf circuit. He said playing the Harbor Town Links is "euphoric" for him, as he used to frequent the course during his time at the International Junior Golf Academy.

To maintain full PGA status, he'll need 238 FedEx Cup points by the end of the 2021-22 season. In his most recent full season as a pro, 2017-18, he surpassed that.

"I've been practicing hard and my game actually feels pretty solid," he said after his practice round earlier this week, according to PGATour.com. "Obviously, you come to tournaments to win and I've never done that before, so might as well shoot for the stars, right?"

His best PGA Tour finish came when he tied for second place at the 2017 Honda Classic. He's playing this weekend in search of his first win.