LPGA Star Lexi Thompson Leaves Social Media After Golf Outing with President Donald Trump

LPGA golfer Lexi Thompson is taking a social media break after she was hit with “hurtful” comments for playing a round of golf with President Donald Trump.

Thompson, who is the world’s eighth-ranked women’s golfer, wrote that she’d become too focused on things like Instagram and Twitter, and would be taking a brief hiatus in order to focus more on her life.

“Hi everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media. If I post it will be from my management team for me,” she wrote alongside a smiling selfie.

“I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding. ❤️”

Thompson, 24, was photographed April 19 playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the president and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The picture, which was released by the White House, featured Thompson in the middle of the men as Trump stood on the left, flashing a grin and a thumbs up.

Though many comments on Thompson’s Instagram posts after the picture was released were positive, others slammed her for supporting the Republican.

“I was a big fan but now not so much as I saw you played golf with Trump & Rush… two people who do NOT support women & children… how could you… sad,” one user wrote.

Added another, “Lexi I appreciate so much of what you do and what you stand for, but standing with a man who demeans the disabled and proudly touts his cruelty towards the weak and oppressed is a step in the wrong direction.”

Thompson told Golfweek in 2017 that she and Trump first met in 2009 at the U.S. Girls’ Junior at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

She said she’d played golf with him twice in the months after he was elected president in November 2016, but steered clear of talking policy.

“I’m not into politics, so honestly I can’t even ask him anything,” she said.

The two previously hit the links together in March, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile, Limbaugh, 68, heaped praise on Thompson following their April outing in a post on his website titled, “Playing golf with the president is so much fun.”

“Lexi Thompson from the LPGA tour was in our group last Friday, and she’s astounding,” he wrote. “She hits the ball 300 yards. She is one of these people who is just born an athlete. She is just incredible and sweet and nice as she could be. She was in the only woman in the group. Didn’t faze her.”

He later added, “Who wouldn’t want to play a round with Lexi Thompson? She’s just excellent. She’s superb… She’s got so much energy on her swing, she rises up on her tiptoes when she hits off the tee – and let me just say, she works out. I want to avoid any kind of sexist connotation here. But she was… it’s understandable why she’s such an accomplished professional.”