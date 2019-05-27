Golfer Kevin Na Gifts His Caddie with Vintage Car He Got for Winning Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na is making sure his caddie knows how much he’s appreciated.

The Korean American golfer gave his caddie, Kenny Harms, the 1973 Dodge Challenger he won when he nabbed the top spot at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, according to USA Today.

Na, 35, promised the restored car to Harms, telling reporters in a post match interview, “By the way, that car is Kenny Harms’ baby! I’m giving it to Kenny,” Golf.com reported.

“He and I have an 11-year relationship,” Na reportedly added. “We are like brothers, and I’m more than happy to give it to him.”

With the win Kevin Na gets this 1973 Dodge Challenger car! pic.twitter.com/IRtx83wyOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2019

On Sunday, Na won $1.31 million. According to Golf.com, caddies usually get paid in the range of 10 percent of the total winnings. Na indicated to reporters, however, that he may pay Harms more.

“You know what? Wouldn’t surprise me if he’s the highest percentage paid caddie out her,” Na said during the press conference. “I’m being dead serious. You can ask him. He won’t tell you the number, but he gets a good check, a lot more than the average.”