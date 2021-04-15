Golfer Jessica Korda Yells ‘Kobe!’ After Scoring Eagle with Amazing Shot at Lotte Championship

The LGPA star celebrated her score on the 17th hole of the 2021 Lotte Championship in style

Jessica Korda only needed a single word to celebrate an amazing shot at the 2021 Lotte Championship in Hawaii this week.

The 28-year-old LPGA golfer "dunked" her third shot on the 17th hole of the tournament on Wednesday, scoring an eagle.

In a clip posted by the LPGA, Korda sends the golf ball sailing before it lands directly in the hole.

"Oh! Slam dunk!" one of the announcers says after seeing the shot. "Are you serious?"

Then, Korda is heard yelling "Kobe!" as she flicks her wrist high in the air — a move many have emulated over the years. It was a fitting tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers player who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

As of Thursday morning, Korda is tied for seventh place in the Lotte Championship. Yuka Saso and Brittany Altomare are currently tied for first.

Korda's sister, Nelly Korda, is also competing in the tournament and is tied for third with Ryu So-yeon and Ally Ewing.

The golfers are all competing for a share of a $2 million purse, with $300,000 going to the championship's winner. The last day of the tournament is Saturday.

In January, Korda won the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, marking her sixth overall LPGA title, and her second to happen stateside.

Her last win on the tour came at the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2018.

"I feel great. I haven't won in a while. I've had a lot of close calls, but it's really hard to win that on the LPGA tour these days," she told PEOPLE at the time.