The 66-year-old former professional golfer will be leading a new golf series that will be a part of the Asian Tour

Greg Norman Named Head of New Golf Circuit Backed by Saudi Investors: 'Biggest Decision of My Life'

Former golfer Greg Norman has been named the chief operating officer of a new golf series that has the potential to shake up the sport.

"This is the biggest decision of my life," the 66-year-old told ESPN of opting to join the newly-formed investment firm, LIV Golf Investments, and its impending series of 10 new golf events that will be part of the Asian Tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Norman — who earned 91 victories over his golf career and spent 331 weeks as the No. 1 golfer in the world — will be helping the group sign players before the series launches next year.

"This is only the beginning," Norman said in a press release. "LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf."

"We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today's announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that," he added.

Greg Norman Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

The 10 events will be scheduled every year starting in 2022 and will have a fund of $200 million for cash prizes, the press release said.

LIV Golf Investments is supported by the Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund that makes investments on behalf of Saudi Arabia, ESPN notes. Saudi Arabia has long been criticized for human rights abuses.

"This is only the beginning," Norman said. "LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf. We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today's announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that.

"I have been a staunch supporter and believer in playing and developing golf in Asia for more than four decades," he continued. "The Asian Tour is a sleeping giant and we share ambition to grow the series and unlock what we believe is significant untapped potential. We see our promotion of these new events as a vital first step in supporting emerging markets, creating a new platform, rich with playing opportunities that create valuable player pathways."

RELATED VIDEO: Black Bear Cubs Play On North Carolina Golf Course

According to Golfweek, there were rumors earlier this year that a well-funded group backed by the Saudis was, in fact, looking to start its own league to compete with the PGA.