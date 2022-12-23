Golfer Gary Player Sues Son, Grandson Over Memorabilia He Says Were Sold Without Permission

The sportsman filed a suit against his son earlier this year and another one against his grandson in November

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 23, 2022 07:27 PM
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Marc Player, left, and his father Gary Player (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA)
Photo: Stan Badz/PGA/getty

One of golf's greats, Gary Player, is suing his son and grandson over the sale of his memorabilia, including trophies and clubs.

The Palm Beach Post reported the 87-year-old — who is a part-time resident of Jupiter Island in Florida — filed a lawsuit in November against his grandson Damian Player. He filed a legal complaint against his son, Marc Player, in May, the newspaper reported.

Stuart Singer, Gary's attorney, told the outlet the lawsuits were "reluctantly" filed after a years-long dispute between the golf pro and his son that began after he ended his business relationship with his son in 2019.

Gary won nine major championships on the regular tour and nine major championships on the Champions Tour, according to The Palm Beach Post. He won the 1961 Masters and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.

PEOPLE's attempts to reach Singer on Friday were unsuccessful.

The more recent filing against Damian is a result of an incident where the grandson allegedly solicited buyers for memorabilia held in 19 lockers in a South Carolina storage facility, according to The Palm Beach Post. Damian also allegedly sold or helped to sell numerous Rolex watches to someone in Florida.

According to court filings, per the newspaper, items that have already been sold without Gary's permission include "his 1974 Master's Tournament Trophy for $523,483, his South African Open Trophy for $48,841, his 1965 US Open irons for $17,947 and his 52nd Masters' golf shoes for $1,171."

The lawsuit also alleges Marc failed to provide his father with his social media accounts and the web domain GaryPlayer.com.

In a response filed in court, Marc's attorney Darren Heitner said a settlement agreement reached in 2021 is invalid because the property rights are owned by a trust.

On Twitter, Heitner, a sports and intellectual property law attorney, wrote: "I can't imagine ever feeling compelled to sue my grandson, especially on a bogus claim, but I guess 1 of the greatest golfers of all time doesn't care about the legacy he leaves behind."

Marc posted a statement by Heitner to his Twitter in November that said the items sold by Marc were given to him by his parents, and he's been in possession of them for decades without any claim from Gary.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You cannot take back what no longer belongs to you," Heitner wrote.

Another one of Gary's sons has received a ban from the Masters after a promo stunt earlier this year.

Wayne Player, 59, apologized to Augusta National Golf Club after the incident, but they did not unban him, he told Golf Digest in May.

It was during the 2021 Masters that Wayne got into trouble after holding up a box of OnCore golf balls during a photo opportunity with Lee Elder, a Black golfer who broke the tournament's color barrier in 1975.

"I don't mind letting people know," Wayne told Golf Digest. "To be completely transparent I think it is a cool story because you know, the National never really came out formally and said, 'Oh, we're, you know, not allowing Wayne Player to come back to the Masters.' They never ever said that to the media. That's just the way they do it. They don't say much."

Related Articles
Honorary Starter Lee Elder of the United States (L), honorary starter and Masters champion Gary Player of South Africa and honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus
Gary Player's Son, Wayne, Confirms He's Banned from Masters for Life Following Promo Stunt
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Patrick Reed, Brandel Chamblee
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate after the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Tiger Woods' Girlfriend? All About Erica Herman
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is seen with his wife, Yainee Alonso during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at Downtown Colorado on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
Who Is Manny Machado's Wife? All About Yainee Alonso
Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's Adorable Family Photos
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Says 'Walking Hurts' as He Makes His PGA Championship Return, Finishes First Round +4
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
The Crown Season 5 Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth Credit: Netflix
Fact-Checking 'The Crown' — How Much of Season 5 Is True and What Is Complete Fiction?