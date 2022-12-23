Golfer Gary Player Sues Son, Grandson Over Memorabilia He Says Were Sold Without Permission

One of golf's greats, Gary Player, is suing his son and grandson over the sale of his memorabilia, including trophies and clubs.

The Palm Beach Post reported the 87-year-old — who is a part-time resident of Jupiter Island in Florida — filed a lawsuit in November against his grandson Damian Player. He filed a legal complaint against his son, Marc Player, in May, the newspaper reported.

Stuart Singer, Gary's attorney, told the outlet the lawsuits were "reluctantly" filed after a years-long dispute between the golf pro and his son that began after he ended his business relationship with his son in 2019.

Gary won nine major championships on the regular tour and nine major championships on the Champions Tour, according to The Palm Beach Post. He won the 1961 Masters and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.

PEOPLE's attempts to reach Singer on Friday were unsuccessful.

The more recent filing against Damian is a result of an incident where the grandson allegedly solicited buyers for memorabilia held in 19 lockers in a South Carolina storage facility, according to The Palm Beach Post. Damian also allegedly sold or helped to sell numerous Rolex watches to someone in Florida.

According to court filings, per the newspaper, items that have already been sold without Gary's permission include "his 1974 Master's Tournament Trophy for $523,483, his South African Open Trophy for $48,841, his 1965 US Open irons for $17,947 and his 52nd Masters' golf shoes for $1,171."

The lawsuit also alleges Marc failed to provide his father with his social media accounts and the web domain GaryPlayer.com.

In a response filed in court, Marc's attorney Darren Heitner said a settlement agreement reached in 2021 is invalid because the property rights are owned by a trust.

On Twitter, Heitner, a sports and intellectual property law attorney, wrote: "I can't imagine ever feeling compelled to sue my grandson, especially on a bogus claim, but I guess 1 of the greatest golfers of all time doesn't care about the legacy he leaves behind."

Marc posted a statement by Heitner to his Twitter in November that said the items sold by Marc were given to him by his parents, and he's been in possession of them for decades without any claim from Gary.

"You cannot take back what no longer belongs to you," Heitner wrote.

Another one of Gary's sons has received a ban from the Masters after a promo stunt earlier this year.

Wayne Player, 59, apologized to Augusta National Golf Club after the incident, but they did not unban him, he told Golf Digest in May.

It was during the 2021 Masters that Wayne got into trouble after holding up a box of OnCore golf balls during a photo opportunity with Lee Elder, a Black golfer who broke the tournament's color barrier in 1975.

"I don't mind letting people know," Wayne told Golf Digest. "To be completely transparent I think it is a cool story because you know, the National never really came out formally and said, 'Oh, we're, you know, not allowing Wayne Player to come back to the Masters.' They never ever said that to the media. That's just the way they do it. They don't say much."