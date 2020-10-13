Golfer Dustin Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Withdraws from CJ Cup

"I have already had a few calls with the [PGA Tour]’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me," Dustin Johnson said in a statement

Dustin Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus, the PGA Tour announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Johnson, 36, is experiencing symptoms of the virus, the release said, and has subsequently withdrawn from the CJ Cup tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He will be quarantining according to CDC guidelines, with support from the PGA Tour.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible."

He continued, "I have already had a few calls with the [PGA Tour's] medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Alternate J.T. Poston will compete in the CJ Cup in Johnson's place.

It's been a banner year for Johnson, winning the Tour Championship and the Fedex Cup. He was also named 2020 PGA Tour Player of the year.

For his Tour Championship win, Johnson earned a prize pot of $15 million. In the weeks leading up to the September victory, Johnson outperformed — winning the Northern Trust in Boston and then finishing as the runner-up a week later at the BMW Championship in Chicago. He also tied for second at the PGA Championship in early August.

Those performances brought in payments of $1.7 million (Northern Trust), $1,026,000 (BMW Championship), and another $1 million (PGA), bringing his total monthly earnings to $18.7 million, ESPN reported.

