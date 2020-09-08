Dustin Johnson won his first FedEx Cup and collected the $15 million prize money on Monday

Golfer Dustin Johnson Takes Home $18.7M in One Month of Total Earnings After Winning the FedEx Cup

Dustin Johnson is taking home more than just a new title!

On Monday, the 36-year-old professional golfer won his first FedEx Cup playoffs title, beating out challengers Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele to come out victorious in the Tour Championship. The win earned him a prize pot of $15 million.

In the last three weeks, Johnson has outperformed — winning the Northern Trust two weeks ago in Boston and then finishing as the runner-up a week later at the BMW Championship in Chicago. He also tied for second at the PGA Championship in early August.

Those performances brought in payments of $1.7 million (Northern Trust), $1,026,000 (BMW Championship), and another $1 million (PGA), bringing his total monthly earnings to $18.7 million, ESPN reported.

"I'm playing probably some of the best golf I've ever played,'' Johnson told ESPN.

While accepting his Tour Championship trophy Johnson told reporters he's ready for the next challenge, the U.S. Open.

"It means a lot, obviously it’s a very tough trophy to win,” Johnson said of Monday's victory, according to The Guardian. “I’ve been close several times. This time I did control my own destiny, I knew what I had to do. I had a lead but I still had to go out and play well today, I had a lot of great players right behind me and they played some great golf today."

He continued, "It got pretty close at the end, I knew I was going to have to come down the stretch and hit some golf shots and I’m very proud of winning the FedEx Cup trophy. I’m definitely playing the best I’ve ever played. I feel everything is dialed in pretty well. I’ve got a lot of confidence in every part of my game right now. I’ve got a couple of days off and then got to get ready for the U.S. Open."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Open — which is taking place at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York — was rescheduled for next week, beginning Sept. 17.

"I am excited,'' Johnson told ESPN. "Obviously I'm playing well. I've got a lot of confidence in the game, so I'm really looking forward to the next couple months obviously.''