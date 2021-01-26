Golfer Davis Love III Named Captain of 2022 Presidents Cup Team: It's 'an Unbelievable Honor'

Davis Love III has been named the official captain of the U.S. Team for the Presidents Cup in 2022, the PGA Tour and Presidents Cup officials announced on Tuesday. The golfer called it "an unbelievable honor."

Love III — a World Golf Hall of Fame member — is the ninth U.S. Team captain, and follows behind previous Presidents Cup captains like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be held at at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in September 2022. Love III's team will face the International Team, captained by Trevor Immelmann of South Africa.

This will mark Love III's sixth time participating in the President's Cup, but first as captain. He has been an assistant captain before, however, in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

"I'm thrilled and the farther we get into this, the more excited I get," Love III tells PEOPLE.

Love III, who is a Charlotte native, says that he's excited to play in his hometown, and knows it will be "fun."

"Yes, you get to play golf, play for your country, but it's also that experience of being on team USA," he explains. "So Charlotte is just going to be great for that and obviously a great home-field advantage. I think it's gonna be a great experience for team USA."

Love III, 56, admits that there is a pressure that comes with being the captain. He explains: "If something goes wrong, it's obviously the captain's fault. ... My role is not to play, it's to get them prepared to play. "

And he obviously acknowledges that he has "big shoes to fill," coming after Woods, Nicklaus, and more.