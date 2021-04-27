"I knew if I kept knocking on the door it would happen. I finally did it. I broke through. I walked through this time," Michael Visacki said after he earned a spot in his first PGA Tour event on Monday

Golfer, 27, Cries on Phone with Dad After Qualifying for First PGA Tour Event: 'I Made It'

It's great when hard work finally pays off.

On Monday, golfer Michael Visacki sunk a 20-foot putt to earn a spot at the Valspar Championship taking place later this week in Tampa, Florida.

The 27-year-old Florida native turned pro in 2013, according to USA Today, but had never qualified for a PGA Tour event until now. One of the first things Visacki did to celebrate was call his father to tell him the news, and a video of the emotional conversation went viral on social media.

"I made it," Visacki is heard emotionally telling his father on the phone call.

The video, which was posted by the PGA Tour, has over one million views — and counting — on Twitter.

"They sacrificed everything for me," Visacki said of his parents in an interview with the PGA Tour after the performance. "They have given up everything for me. They knew I was able to do it and they were always there for me. My dad cried, my mom cried, and I cried."

"My mom was driving when she called me, she had to pull over and she had to take a minute," he said. "She just cried for a couple minutes. They know I can do it, and to have it finally happen, it just means the world to me and to them. It was just a really special moment.

Visacki said the achievement validates the confidence he has, and proves he can hang with the best players in golf.

"I know I can compete out there," he said. "Everyone around me knows I can compete on the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. I went through some swing changes over the last year and I kept on grinding."