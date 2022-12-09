Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Katherine Zhu in Black-and-White Glam: 'We Found Each Other by Chance'

Collin Morikawa is married!

The five-time PGA Tour winner, 25, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and fellow golfer Katherine Zhu during an intimate black-and-white affair Nov. 26 at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

"We found each other by chance, but we chose to share our lives and dreams together," Morikawa tells PEOPLE. "Marriage means to be in love with each other for the rest of our lives."

"A day we will remember forever," Zhu wrote on Instagram with their wedding date and a photo of the newlyweds kissing at the altar.

John & Joseph Photography

At the ceremony, the couple and their guests — 100 close friends and family — were serenaded by a 10-piece wind and string orchestra, which play the "most beautiful music," according to wedding planner Mindy Weiss of Mindy Weiss Party Consultants.

Morikawa walked down the aisle to "Somewhere Only We Know" by Allen & Bright before his bride entered to Pachelbel's Canon in D. They later made their recessional to "On Top of the World" by Imagine Dragons.

The couple exchanged traditional vows in front of guests at the ceremony before reading personal handwritten vows to each other in private.

John & Joseph Photography

Zhu wrote on Instagram that "the hardest secret to keep from him" was her dress, a Vera Wang bridal, as he sported a suit from Stitch+Heart. Meanwhile, their goldendoodle Koa remained at Zhu's feet in a tuxedo of his own.

The bride changed into a Galia Lahav dress for their reception, which was decorated with flowers from Butterfly Florist. Guests enjoyed a white chocolate strawberry cake with white frosting, adorned in white sugar flowers.

Morikawa and Zhu got engaged last November, but first met in March 2017 while attending the University of California, Berkeley. She has been known to travel and support him at his tournaments, even serving as his caddy on occasion.

John & Joseph Photography

Zhu sung her future husband's praises last year when Morikawa won the 2021 Open Championship, becoming the first player to win two different major in his first attempt, after winning his debut PGA Championship in 2020.

"So incredibly proud of you!" she wrote at the time. "You've accomplished so much since turning pro in 2019 and I really can't wait to see what's next."

Morikawa recounted how they met in a video shared by the PGA Tour in 2020. "It's crazy cause I won my first college tournament that next week, I think. And we've done pretty good since," he said at the time, admitting they're both "very competitive."

"Yeah, always. We're never letting each other win. I think she beats me, probably on 70% of our chipping competitions," Morikawa said. "It just always makes me a better player."