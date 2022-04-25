Golfer Callum Tarren Panics After Seeing 'Big Old' Gator Just Feet Away During Zurich Classic

While competing at the tournament on Saturday, English golfer Callum Tarren had a bit of a shock when he noticed an alligator at the edge of the water just a few feet away from where he was standing.

"My man just had a heart attack right in front of our eyes," a commentator said while laughing after Tarren jumped away from the large reptile on live TV.

"He did not see [the gator], he put the tee in the ground — you can see the tee right there on the red line — and he was getting ready to drop, he looks over, and there's a 12-footer," they added in a video posted to the PGA Tour's social media accounts.