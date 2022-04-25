Golfer Callum Tarren Panics After Seeing 'Big Old' Gator Just Feet Away During Zurich Classic
The Zurich Classic in New Orleans was packed with golfers — and gators! — this weekend.
While competing at the tournament on Saturday, English golfer Callum Tarren had a bit of a shock when he noticed an alligator at the edge of the water just a few feet away from where he was standing.
"My man just had a heart attack right in front of our eyes," a commentator said while laughing after Tarren jumped away from the large reptile on live TV.
"He did not see [the gator], he put the tee in the ground — you can see the tee right there on the red line — and he was getting ready to drop, he looks over, and there's a 12-footer," they added in a video posted to the PGA Tour's social media accounts.
Hilariously enough, while Tarren hopped away as fast as he could from the alligator, it appeared the animal couldn't be bothered to move a muscle during the brief encounter.
Tarren shared a video on Twitter of his run-in with the alligator, simply saying, "He was a big old fella."
Another video from the Zurich Classic showed a small alligator walking across the path of a golfer before suddenly breaking out at full speed toward the water.
"Yeah, basically solidified that I never want to play golf in the South," one Twitter user said in response to the video.
Added another: "I would be terrified."
According to Golfweek, Tarren and his teammate Davis Skinns went on to finish in 34th place, with each earning $17,015 in prize money.
Golfers Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele went on to win the event, and each collected nearly $1.2 million for their victory.