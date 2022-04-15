Golfer Bubba Watson Snags a Michael Jordan Rookie Card: '#KidDreams'
Bubba Watson shared an exciting new piece of sports memorabilia he scored with fans on social media Thursday morning.
The two-time Masters champion snapped a photo holding a 1986 Michael Jordan rookie card, preserved in plastic wrapping and what appeared to be a case.
Watson, 43, wrote on Instagram alongside the image, "Got my 1st Michael Jordan Rookie Card!!!." The PGA champion added the hashtag "#KidsDreams" to the post.
The golf champion is a brand ambassador for Jordan's Nike Jordan Brand and has built a friendship with the six-time NBA champion over the years.
Watson told ABC 7 Detroit, "I know MJ pretty well, and we wear the same size, so I get a lot of his old shoes."
In fact, Watson has played multiple tournaments while wearing the popular shoe brand — including unreleased styles.
In 2021, Watson released Up & Down, an emotional memoir reflecting on his difficult journey with anxiety. He spoke with PEOPLE about opening up about his mental health at the time, saying, "I can try to share my story, talk about the things that help me, and hopefully shine a light on the mental side — not only from an entertainer, a sportsman like myself, but people in general — because we're all going through something, I believe."
RELATED: Golfer Bubba Watson Details Hitting 'Rock Bottom' in Anxiety Battle: I Was 'Envisioning Death'
Watson's mental health struggles became significantly worse in 2017 following what the golfer called "years and years of buildup." Watson's physical health became an issue as well when he lost 30 pounds and began "envisioning death," he told PEOPLE.
That dark time for Watson inspired him to share his story and ultimately, help other people.