Golfer Brooks Koepka Engaged to Longtime Love Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka has met his match.

The professional golfer, 30, and his longtime girlfriend Jena Sims, 32, are engaged, the actress confirmed on social media, Thursday.

Sims shared photos of the Jupiter, Florida, beachside engagement on her Instagram, writing in the caption of the April Fools' Day post, "Forever is no joke."

On her Instagram Story, Sims confirmed that the eight-time PGA Tour winner popped the question on March 3, 2021. For the big moment, Sims was wearing a purple longsleeve, ruched mini dress and Nike sneakers, while the groom-to-be wore a white t-shirt and sneakers with his olive green pants.

Friday morning, Sims wrote on her Instagram Story that she'll "tell the whole story [of the proposal] one of these days."

She added, "I was surprised. I knew it was coming, just not on that day at that exact moment."

Sims and Koepka have been dating since 2017. In addition to her acting career, she is the founder of Pageant of Hope, which helps kids and teens who face serious challenges get the opportunity to shine and be celebrated for who they are through a day of pampering.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims engagement Image zoom Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims | Credit: Shaye Babb Photography/slimshayedy

In a 2018 interview with Golf Digest, Sims said she loves "being able to support Brooks and watch him because he's so talented. It's so much fun to watch him."

"He'll say to me all the time: 'It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play,' " Sims told the outlet. "And I'm like, no way. I actually really enjoy it. I grew up around golf; my dad is a huge golfer. So I really enjoy watching him and being around there. Everyone's so nice."

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims engagement Image zoom Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims | Credit: Shaye Babb Photography/slimshayedy