Golfer Amy Olson’s Father-in-Law Dies Just Before Final Round of Women’s U.S. Open

Ahead of the final round of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, golfer Amy Olson's father-in-law, Lee Olson, died unexpectedly on Saturday.

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) confirmed Lee's death to Golfweek on Sunday. A cause of death has not been reported.

In a statement to Bunkered, the organization said: "The family is understandably in shock and does not have further details

to share. [Amy] appreciates no further questions before play is finished tomorrow."

At the time of his father's death, Amy's husband, Grant, was in Houston, Texas, to watch his wife compete in the 75th annual U.S. Women’s Open. The LPGA told Golfweek that he has since flown back home to North Dakota to be with his mother and family.

As news of her father-in-law's death spread, fans shared their condolences on social media.

"Condolences to Amy and her family. May God's angels give you comfort. Control what you can and leave the rest to the Heavenly Father. God Speed," one fan wrote.

"What Amy Olson is able to do during horrible personal times is amazing. Losing her father-in-law unexpectedly Saturday night she is playing inspired golf for more than just herself," CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis added on Monday.

Several other fans also marveled at Amy's performance on Monday, as she teed off in the final group alongside Hinako Shibuno and Moriya Jutanugarn.

The 28-year-old athlete has yet to claim an LPGA title but came close in both the 2018 ANA Inspiration and 2018 Evian Championship, according to Golfweek.

Earlier this week, she was asked by reporters about not having won a title, saying that she measures success on how she lives her life.