Bryson DeChambeau is looking to defend his U.S. Open championship when the tournament begins on Thursday — all while fending off his rival, Brooks Koepka

Will Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's Feud Continue at U.S. Open: How to Watch

Golf's hot new rivalry will be on full display this week.

Bryson DeChambeau will defend his 2020 championship when the U.S. Open's first round begins on Thursday morning. The event will take place at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, just days after the state lifted nearly all safety restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeChambeau will be joined by dozens of the world's other top golfers, including his rival Brooks Koepka, who went viral in May when he was seen hilariously rolling his eyes when DeChambeau appeared in the background of his interview.

Phil Mickelson, who recently became the oldest player to ever win a major at 50 years old, will also be in the tournament.

According to the Washington Post, there will be at least one big-name missing: Rickie Fowler, who didn't qualify for the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years.

The four-day tournament - which will take place at Torrey Pines for the first time since Tiger Woods won back in 2008 - will air all rounds on television between NBC and the Golf Channel, according to Golf.com.

Thursday, June 17: 12:30 to 7 p.m. EST on Golf Channel; 7 to 10 p.m. EST on NBC

Friday, June 18: 12:30 to 6 p.m. EST on Golf Channel; 6 to 9 p.m. EST on NBC

Saturday, June 19: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST on NBC

Sunday, June 20: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST on Golf Channel; 12 to 8 p.m. EST on NBC

Peacock will stream from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST, and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, on Thursday and Friday.

USopen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app will provide additional coverage.

Of course, many fans will be tuning in to see DeChambeau and Koepka's budding rivalry.

Last year, the two got into a social media spat after 27-year-old DeChambeau made fun of Koepka's body during a Twitch stream.

"Yeah, I weigh more than him right now. Considerably more," DeChambeau said, according to Golf Digest. "Did you see the [ESPN] Body Issue? He didn't have any abs. I have abs."

Koepka, 31, retaliated on Twitter by showing off four of his major championship trophies.

"You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!" he wrote.

Koepka has also criticized DeChambeau, along with other players, for slow play, according to ESPN.