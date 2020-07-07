PGA Pro Sean Fredrickson and His 3 Kids Among Passengers Killed in Plane Crash Over Idaho Lake

Sean Fredrickson, his son Hayden Fredrickson and stepchildren Sofia and Quinn Olsen were confirmed by family members as four of the victims in Sunday's crash

An Oregon father and his three kids were among those who tragically died on Sunday after two planes collided and fell into a lake in Idaho.

PGA golf pro Sean Fredrickson, his son Hayden Fredrickson and his stepchildren Sofia and Quinn Olsen were confirmed by family members as four of the victims who died after the planes crashed above Coeur d’Alene Lake near Powderhorn Bay, according to Fox affiliate KPTV.

April Fredrickson, Sean's wife and Sofia and Quinn's mother, told the outlet that her family had "died while they were on an adventure," and expressed her heartbreak over the tragedy.

"Everyone was so excited to be on that plane… I think that, at the end of the day, they died doing what they loved which was, you know, being together," she told KPTV. "I don’t know a person that did not like my husband. He just had an infectious personality. Always wanted to take care of everybody else."

“My daughter was 15 and … she loved life, she literally loved life. My little guy was Quinn. He was 11 and he was my best friend. He was just always in tune with what I needed," April continued of her kids. "My stepson [Hayden] had just gotten his license, and he had his car, and he had a girlfriend and his life was good. His life was so incredibly good, and he was a happy kid."

In a statement to KPTV, Sofia and Quinn's father, Brian Olsen, also shared his anguish over losing two of his children in the crash.

"Sofie is a golden spirit and kept me striving to be a better parent... Quinn looked up to his big sister," he said. "My children constantly remind me of all the experiences to cherish in our world this day and every day. Great times and the tragic."

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release that two planes crashed into each other above the lake around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Multiple units and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene, though the sheriff’s office’s sonar team eventually located both planes at about 127 feet and recovered two victims' bodies from the water.

A third victim was later recovered by dive teams and the location of two additional victims had been determined on Monday, with technical divers expected to begin recovery efforts for their bodies, Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins announced during a press conference.

Officials have not yet formally released the identities of the victims, but believe there was a total of eight passengers and crew involved and that none survived.

Higgins also said that one of the aircraft involved was a charter plane operated by Brooks Seaplane and a pilot and five passengers — four of whom were related — were aboard, while the other plane was a Cessna 206G registered to Lewiston, Idaho.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told PEOPLE on Monday.

Along with his family members, Sean's employers and colleagues confirmed his death and expressed their condolences over the heartbreaking incident.

The Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA), where Sean worked as the president of the Pacific Northwest Section, issued a statement on their website and remembered him for his love of mentoring others.

"Sean was an incredible father, husband, PGA Professional, mentor, and leader," the organization wrote. "There are never words to communicate the pain of such a loss."

"We are all better because of Sean’s leadership over the past twelve years," the statement continued. "His passion to help many of you was driven by his genuine desire to serve his fellow PGA Professionals. You will carry on this passion. As you remember Sean, reflect on the enthusiasm, the integrity, the passion, and the love we saw in him every day. We will miss you, our friend."

The Oswego Lake Country Club, where Sean had been serving as president, also issued a statement from their general manager, Bryan Fisher.

"The loss of Sean Fredrickson and his children Hayden, Sofie and Quinn is devastating," Fisher said in a statement obtained by was obtained by ABC affiliate KATU. "Sean was an exceptional Golf Professional who was awarded the PGA Professional of the Year honor in 2019 by the Pacific Northwest Section PGA."