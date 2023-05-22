Golf Instructor Michael Block Sinks Hole-in-One at PGA Championship: 'I'm Very, Very Lucky'

The Mission Viejo, California golf pro competed in his seventh major outing over the weekend

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 11:41 AM
Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, celebrates with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
Photo: Warren Little/Getty

History was made on the golf course on Sunday.

California native Michael Block, a PGA club pro, scored the only hole-in-one over the weekend at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

His ace marks the first hole-in-one at a PGA Championship since 2020 — and he's the first PGA club pro to score one at a championship since 1996, ESPN reported.

"I was crying in my bed this morning, to be honest with you — and I don't cry, until this week," Block, 46, said while on the Today show Monday morning. "It's been an emotional week and a roller coaster. But it's been fantastic."

Block's ace, which he scored on the 15th hole as he played his final round on Sunday, started off like any other shot — except for the part where he was playing alongside Rory McIlroy. Block shot back-t0-back par 70's in the tournamnent's opening rounds, and then a third par-70 on Saturday, which started him off on Sunday's final round tied for eighth — and playing alongside McIlroy.

"I mean, the circumstances couldn't have been any better. Just unbelievable. Playing with Rory [McIlroy], an idol of mine forever, in the PGA Championship's final round," Block said on the NBC morning show of the Hollywood-like setup that preceded his even more movie-like shot.

However, after driving on the hole that would come to define the tournament, Block said he was totally unaware that he'd just scored a hole-in-one. "I didn't see it go in," he told Dylan Dreyer. "Rory turns around, he's coming up to me giving me a hug. I'm like, 'Why on earth is Rory McIlroy giving me a hug right now?' I'm like, 'Did it go in?' "

Michael Block of The United States plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
David Cannon/Getty

The Northern Irishman wasn't the only pro to congratulate Block. Brooks Koepka, who scored his fifth major win at the tournament on Sunday, told ESPN that he, too, was aware of the jaw-dropping shot.

"We heard the roar," Koepka said. "It sounded like a hole-in-one roar. We weren't sure, maybe someone holed out on 14. It was kind of coming from the same area."

After asking one of the camera operators who had made it, Koepka said he and his caddie laughed as they learned it as Block. "I thought that was special," Koepka, 33, said before joking, "Yeah, drinks are on him, so run the tab up."

While Block's two teenage sons weren't able to be in attendance in New York over the weekend, he said that he felt the support from his family — and the wider community at the golf club he leads in Mission Viejo, California.

One of his son's was at the golf club's restaurant watching his dad play alongside some of the game's modern greats and shared the video of the 15th hole with Block later on.

"I was able to see what happened at the restaurant in the club when I made the hole in one," he said on the Today show Monday morning. "So to see that is so cool and surreal and the support I have from the club and the members and everyone at PGA of America and all the 29 other thousand club professionals across the country, I'm very, very lucky."

Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
Warren Little/Getty

Sunday's hole-in-one brought up a lot of emotion for Block, who told reporters after the tournament of his life-long love of — and dedication to — the sport.

"If it makes any sense, the one thing in the world that makes me cry is golf," an emotional Block told reporters, per CNN. "If that puts into context as far as how much I love the game, you know now. It's everything to me. Obviously I love my family and everything else and my job and everything, but golf is my life. I live it, breathe it."

He added, "I made sure of one thing in my life: That I was going to drive to a golf course every day, whether it was as a caddy or an onsite service kid or an assistant pro or a head pro or general manager, I was going to be at a golf course."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sunday's 15th place finish means that Brooks will compete once again in the tournament next year, which will mark his eighth major outing.

For now, though, he's headed off to Texas for this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge. "I'm super thrilled to be going to Ft. Worth to be playing this week," he said on Today. "And then next, back to work, and oh my gosh, I'm going to have a lot of emails to respond to."

Related Articles
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Yells 'I'm Back!' After Draining 3-Pointer in First Home Game
Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge, Only Female Driver in Indy 500, Wants to Be the Best 'Regardless of Gender' (Exclusive)
TOPSHOT - A woman is held by other as she cries following a stampede during a football match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, on May 20, 2023. Nine people were killed May 20, 2023 in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said. (Photo by Milton FLORES / AFP) (Photo by MILTON FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 12 Dead, More Than 100 Injured in Stampede at Soccer Stadium in El Salvador
Jack Nicholson Attends Yet Another Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Simone Biles Jonathan Ownes
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look Adorable in Cabana as She Celebrates 'Married Girl Summer'
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Since Russian Imprisonment
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Game Since Russian Imprisonment
LeBron James Honors 'Hero' Jim Brown in Emotional Message: 'We all stand on your shoulders'
LeBron James Honors Jim Brown in Emotional Tribute: 'We All Stand on Your Shoulders'
Christian McCaffrey x The Logan Project
Christian McCaffrey Honors His Super Fan Who Died of Cancer at Age 12: 'Let His Name Live on Forever'
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Civil Rights Activist and Actor, Dead at 87
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Says He's 'Definitely Interested' in Doing More Acting After Hosting 'SNL' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZbub9uEh_/ Verified A Sisterhood 🧡 The @la_sparks welcome @brittneyyevettegriner back for their first matchup of the season this Friday, May 19th at 11 pm/ET on @espn #BGisBack Edited · 19h; PHOENIX, AZ - May 03: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at Footprint Center on May 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images)
L.A. Sparks Players Share Love for Brittney Griner as They Prepare to Face Off in Her First Game Back
Cameron Smith of Australia poses with the trophy after the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship
Who Is Cameron Smith's Girlfriend? All About Shanel Naoum
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne Pose Together at 'SI Swimsuit' Issue Party: 'LSU's FINESTTTT'
Max Homa of the United States celebrates with the trophy and his wife Lacey after winning the Fortinet Championship
Who Is Max Homa's Wife? All About Lacey Croom
Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller
Champion College Waterskier Michael 'Micky' Geller Dead at 18: 'Overwhelmed with Sadness'