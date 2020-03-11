Golden State Warriors Will Play Upcoming Home Game Without Fans Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets will play to an empty crowd on Thursday over growing concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The San Francisco team will play a closed game against the Nets for their home game on Thursday evening, the NBA confirms to PEOPLE.

“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid.”

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, “In accordance with the directive of the city of San Francisco, the March 12 game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center will be played without spectators. We are closely monitoring developments to determine the appropriate course for future Warriors home games and will continue to work with local governments, the CDC and public health experts to protect the health of our fans, players, coaches and staff in NBA markets across the country.”

The news comes shortly after San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city was issuing a ban against public gatherings of 1,000 or more people in order to “slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“We know that this Order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health,” Breed said in a press release. “ We know canceling these events is a challenge for everyone and we’ve been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health. Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we’re taking to cancel large events and they are in support of our efforts.”

The order is currently set to remain into effect for two weeks, after which point it may be reauthorized.

Following Thursday’s game, the Warriors are not scheduled to play another home game until March 25.

Amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA sent out a league-wide memo last week informing teams to prepare for the possibility of playing games without spectators in the building, CNBC reported at the time. The precaution was described as a last-resort effort.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James previously indicated that he would not continue to play without the fans.

“I ain’t playing,” James told reporters at the Staples Center, according to USA Today. “I ain’t got the fans in the crowd? That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates; I play for the fans — that’s what it’s all about.”

“If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do,” he added.

A March 6 basketball game between Yeshiva University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore is believed to be the first U.S. sporting event held without a crowd due to coronavirus worries, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that the first-round NCAA Division III tournament game took place in a “mostly empty” 1,110-seat gym while police manned doors outside where signs read “No spectators.”

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on Wednesday, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of the disease.

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, said at a press conference. “It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”

“We’re in this together, to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It’s doable,” he added.