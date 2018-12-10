The Golden State Warriors Named Sports Illustrated's 2018 Sportsperson of the Year

Dub Nation has another victory to celebrate!

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors were named Sports Illustrated‘s 2018 Sportsperson of the Year, an award that recognizes an athlete or team who best exemplifies the ideals of achievement and sportsmanship.

The NBA team, which has won three of the last four NBA championships, was recognized with this year’s award for exhibiting those attributes on and off the court, according to the publication.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of their franchise follow in the footsteps of three other sports teams. The U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team (1980), the U.S. Women’s Soccer team (1999) and the Boston Red Sox (2004) also received the honor of Sportsperson of the Year.

Following SI‘s announcement, head coach Steve Kerr expressed his gratitude in a video shared on the Warriors’ Twitter page.

“We are really honored to be named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated. It’s really an incredible award,” he said.

“The contributions of many have led to this success. I’m thrilled that @SINow is recognizing us and honoring us in such an amazing fashion.” –@SteveKerr pic.twitter.com/2vcB5ZsS0B — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 10, 2018

“Usually, it goes to an individual, but the fact that it’s going to our team I think really recognizes what the Warriors have been all about in terms of strength in numbers, the people involved, so many great players and people in management and ownership. The contributions of many have led to this success,” Kerr, 53, shared. “I’m thrilled that Sports Illustrated is recognizing us and honoring us in such an amazing fashion.”

Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers also told the Associated Press, “This is an incredible honor and one that certainly signifies our Strength in Numbers philosophy as a team and organization. Our success is due to the contributions of every single player, coach and staff member in our organization; for Sports Illustrated to recognize this unique dynamic is truly special.”

Last year, José Altuve and J.J. Watt won the honor.