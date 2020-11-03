Golden State Warriors Debut Special Oakland Tribute Jerseys: 'Oakland Forever'

The team moved to San Francisco in 2019 following 47 years in Oakland

The Golden State Warriors are honoring the franchise's time in Oakland with new Nike City Edition uniforms.

On Monday, the team — which moved to San Francisco in 2019 following 47 years in Oakland — unveiled their City Edition Nike jerseys, inspired by the uniforms worn by the team from 1997 to 2010.

"Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity. 'Oakland Forever,' presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history," the Warriors shared on Instagram. "To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms."

The team's post was referring to the Warriors' We Believe playoff run in 2007 when they became the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven playoff series, besting the Dallas Mavericks 4-2.

"Oakland is and forever will be part of this franchise’s identity," Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts said in a statement. "The Oakland Forever campaign, in partnership with Rakuten, will deepen our ties and impact in Oakland through a dedicated focus on community efforts, advancing educational equity, and providing safe access to health and wellness resources."

While some fans praised the new jerseys, others called out the team for capitalizing on their history in Oakland in the midst of a million-dollar legal dispute with the city.

"Imagine releasing 'Oakland Forever' jerseys while suing that same city over $40 million you owe in renovation debt," one fan replied to the team's post on Twitter.

Another added, "Cmon now. Oakland asked for these about 20 years ago. Too little too late. U wanna claim Oakland on your jersey as you currently take the city to court for unpaid debts for oracle arena? Interesting."

On Sunday, it was reported by the San Francisco Chronicle that the Warriors were planning to take the legal battle to the California Supreme Court after a state appellate court ruled this past August that the team is obligated to pay off the $49 million debt incurred from upgrades to Oakland Arena, formerly Oracle Arena.

The Warriors believed they were absolved of that debt when they moved to San Francisco, and have now requested a Supreme Court hearing to dispute the amount of debt owed.

A Warriors spokesperson told the Chronicle that they will pay what the courts determine they owe. "Our position has always been that we will pay what the courts determine we owe,” Warriors spokesman P.J. Johnston said.