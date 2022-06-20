Golden State Warriors Celebrate Their NBA Championship Win in Las Vegas Ahead of Victory Parade

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to win Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday

Golden State Warriors are living it up after their championship win!

The Warriors celebrated their NBA triumph by jetting to Nevada on Saturday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The players took a fleet of red Rolls Royces to Resorts World Las Vegas where they were greeted by a congratulatory welcome message emblazoned across a 100,000-square-foot LED screen.

Golden State Warriors Celebrate NBA Championship Win at Resorts World Las Vegas. Photo/Video Credit: Tony Tran Credit: Tony Tran

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole were among the NBA champs who let loose after the on-court triumph in Boston.

The team enjoyed pre-dinner drinks at the resort's Eight Lounge before wolfing down a big meal at Fuhu which included Tomahawk Ribeye with crab legs, roasted duck, tiger shrimp, and sushi rolls.

The fun continued at Zouk Nightclub with the team gaining even more attention as they hung out at a table on stage and lapped up the glory to the tune of "All I Do Is Win."

Golden State Warriors Celebrate NBA Championship Win at Resorts World Las Vegas. Photo/Video Credit: Tony Tran Credit: Tony Tran

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Warriors weren't the only sports stars in town - professional soccer players Neymar da Silva Santos Junior and Guillermo Ochoa, as well as boxer Chris Eubank Jr., were a few of the VIP guests to join the party. (Neymar, Poole and Thompson were later snapped celebrating at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas.)

It was a double celebration for Warriors shooting guard, Poole, who also celebrated his 23rd birthday at Zouk. The star got on the mic and behind the booth with Warriors DJ Shabazz as images of the players' faces glowed on the ceiling above the crowd.

The players let loose ahead of their San Francisco victory parade on Monday.

Golden State Warriors Celebrate NBA Championship Win at Resorts World Las Vegas. Photo/Video Credit: Tony Tran Credit: Tony Tran

The Warriors handily defeated the Boston Celtics Thursday night to win Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, 103-90. Point guard Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion, was named MVP of the series.

"Nobody thought we'd be here," the 34-year-old said after the game while fighting back tears. "It means the world."

With the help of Curry and longtime stars Thompson and Green, Golden State has appeared in six out of the last 10 NBA Finals. To date, the franchise has won seven NBA titles in its history.

RELATED: Stephen Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Make 500 Playoff 3-Pointers

The team won three titles during a storied rivalry with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018. Over the four meetings between the Warriors and Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Cleveland's only win came in 2016.