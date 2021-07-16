Gold Meets Golden will be launched exclusively in partnership with PEOPLE video platforms including PeopleTV and PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

Nicole Kidman, Billy Porter and More Chat with Olympic and Paralympic Athletes in Gold Meets Golden Series

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are talking with gold medal athletes in a new series.

In its eighth annual program, following an unprecedented year of delays and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gold Meets Golden platform will return with a series of one-on-one conversations between actors and professional athletes with Olympic and Paralympic disciplines.

Nicole Kidman with legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci; Billy Porter with track and field high jumper Vashti Cunningham; Sasha Baron Cohen with British diver Tom Daley; the cast of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso with USWNT players Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn; Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas with Paralympic runner Roderick Townsend and Olympic track and field star Ty-Butts Townsend; Matt Bomer with Paralympic racer Tatyana McFadden; and Anya Taylor-Joy with Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long.

Cunningham, Daley, Morgan, Dunn, the Townsends, McFadden and Long are all headed to Tokyo to compete.

Topics for the discussions will include comparing various crafts and techniques, mutual passions for art and exercise as well as the challenges and hidden rewards of the past whirlwind year in sports and entertainment.

The series will also feature a special Paralympic-inspired musical performance of Diane Warren and Laura Pausini's Oscar-nominated "Lo Si / Seen," with special guest Blake Stadnik (This Is Us), who will represent the visually impaired community.

Nicole Kidman Gold Meets Golden Nadia Comaneci (left) and Nicole Kidman (right) | Credit: Gold Meets Golden

Gold Meets Golden will be launched exclusively in partnership with PEOPLE video platforms including the OTT streaming network PeopleTV and broadcast television show PEOPLE (the TV Show!), which will release the content leading up to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August.

The series will benefit recurring Gold Meets Golden charity Angel City Sports, an adaptive sports organization, based in Los Angeles, that provides access to needed equipment, coaching and training for aspiring youth and adult Paralympic hopefuls.