GMA's Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and More Throw Out the First Pitches at the Phillies Game

Good Morning America hosts pitched something other than stories on Wednesday afternoon.

Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, staying to enjoy the match-up and talk to fans ahead of their pop-up show in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Having such a great time in #Philadelphia. Appreciate all the warm hugs and excited for our pop up show here this morn!” Roberts wrote on Instagram Thursday before the show, sharing a photo of her hugging the Phillies’ mascot. “Let me know what you’re most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday…#HappyFridayEve💃🏿”

RELATED: David Ortiz Is in ‘Stable’ Condition After Undergoing Second Surgery for Gunshot Wound in Boston

Before throwing their pitch, the trio got advice from Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper and left fielder Rhys Hoskins.

Good Morning America will be traveling all over the country this summer to host pop-up shows in select cities, but chose Philadelphia as their first stop, in part because of a local man whose story they wanted to share.

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

“We chose Philadelphia in part because we want to hold our big Father’s Day show there because we learned about one very special dad whose generosity to the community there knows no limits, and we cannot wait for you to meet him,” Roberts said in a video that announced the location of their first visit.

The Phillies went on to lose to the Diamondbacks, who took the game with a two-run lead.