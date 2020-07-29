Beckie Mullen, known in wrestling as Sally The Farmer's Daughter, died earlier this week in Palm Springs, California

Former GLOW Wrestler Beckie Mullen Dies at 55 After Cancer Battle: 'Fought as Long as She Could'

Former wrestler Beckie Mullen has died after a long battle with cancer, TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday. She was 55.

TMZ Sports confirmed the news with several of Mullen's family members. Mullen's daughter, Brittani Rabay, told the outlet, "Mom had stage 4 kidney, colon and liver cancer."

Mullen was diagnosed in October 2019 and died earlier this week at a hospital in Palm Springs, California, her family said.

"She fought as long as she could," Rabay told TMZ Sports.

Beckie Mullen

The original GLOW's official Twitter account paid tribute to Mullen on Tuesday night and offered their condolences to her family in a statement.

"RIP to a GLOW Original! It is with a sad heart that we share the passing of Beckie Mullen (Sally The Farmers Daughter) to our GLOW family. She was a spark of energy and will be missed much by her friends and fans," the organization wrote.

After her wrestling career, Mullen landed several acting gigs in Hollywood, appearing on shows like Married with Children, MadTV, Renegade, and Pacific Blue, according to her IMDb page.