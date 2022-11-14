Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors

Just over two weeks after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is treating herself to a Costa Rica vacation.

According to Page Six, Bündchen and her two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, on Saturday.

A source tells PEOPLE that the trio was joined by Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and other children and adults, including one of the kids' school teachers. Despite some reports that Bündchen and Valente are an item, the insider says the two are not romantically involved.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source says. "They are not dating."

Valente operates the Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu studio in Florida with his brothers, Pedro and Gui, according to their website.

In February, Bündchen shared a video of her sessions at the academy, saying she felt "stronger" since she began training.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense."

"I feel it's an important skill for all, but specially for us women," Bündchen continued. "Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"

Last week, the studio's Instagram page shared images from Bündchen and the brothers' spread in a recent issue of Dust Magazine.

"I have always been a seeker and a curious person who always wants to dive deeper. It's actually because of my son that I met Joaquim," Bündchen said in a clip from their article. "I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this."

She added: "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defence. I became really interested [in] the philosophy. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life ... It sounded like something definitely wanted to learn more about."

Brady and Bündchen were married 13 years before finalizing the terms of their divorce on Oct. 28. Paperwork filed for the split called their marriage "irretrievably broken."