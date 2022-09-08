Gisele Bündchen Currently Not Set to Attend Tom Brady's First Game: 'Nothing Is in Place'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are dealing with "tension" in their marriage over the 45-year-old quarterback's decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, sources tell PEOPLE, and as of now, she isn't set to attend his first game this Sunday.

A source with the Buccaneers tells PEOPLE that "it's always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game," with extra security and snacks for the family, but "as of right now, there's none of that for Sunday's game."

"It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," the source says. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."

The insider adds that people are not bringing up Bündchen, 42, around Brady.

"Everyone here knows that there's tension, but we don't know how serious it is. So we're just not talking to him about Gisele. It's not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him."

Tom Brady , Gisele Bundchen and family after the 2021 Super Bowl. Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Another source close to Brady previously told PEOPLE that Bündchen "wasn't thrilled" with her husband's decision to return for another NFL season just two months after announcing his retirement.

"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

"They're hitting a rough patch," the insider continued. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

Rumors of a rift between the couple increased last month after Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said at the time.

When Brady returned to practice 11 days later, the father of three said he had needed the time away.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," he continued.

Brady and Bündchen — who share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with the quarterback's son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — have been married for 13 years after meeting through friends. The couple tied the knot one month after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Feb. 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in California.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2020, Brady opened up about past conflicts in their relationship. He shared that at one point in 2018, Bündchen "wasn't satisfied" with their marriage.

"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family," Brady said. "She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?' "

Brady admitted that it was a wake-up call for him and it marked a "big transition" in his life, where he began to focus more on his family.