Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen reflect on the beginning of their relationship in the latest episode of ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen Went to First Football Game After Meeting Tom Brady: 'Most Boring Thing' Ever

Gisele Bündchen is now a bonafide football fan thanks to her husband Tom Brady, but that wasn't always the case.

The quarterback, 44, and the Brazilian supermodel, 41, looked back at their early days of their relationship and her introduction into the world of football in the latest episode of the ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought it was the most boring thing I've ever seen in my life. I was like 'What are they doing?' ... In the end, I was like, 'God I don't know what to tell this guy?' ... I didn't understand anything," Bündchen revealed.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author attended her first game — a matchup between Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, and the then-San Diego Chargers — because he had invited her after they went a few dates.

"She didn't grow up watching football, she could care less about that," Brady shared about his Brazilian wife of 12 years in the fifth episode of Man in the Arena, a show in which the athlete gives a firsthand account of his career and Super Bowl appearances.

Despite her lack of football knowledge, it was important to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star that she comprehended his dedication to the sport and the physical toll it can take.

"I think we both could understand the level of commitment and the level of dedication it takes to be really good at something," Bündchen explained.

Beyond football, the pair bonded over family and got married in 2009 — despite the Super Bowl MVP not thinking it was in the cards for him.

"I didn't think I'd be married 'til I was late in my career, late 30s, early 40s, I was gonna get married," the father of three shared. "And obviously she came into my life."

"We shared a great love of family, we shared a great love of each other, and we wanted to build a family together," he revealed during the episode.

The duo is parents to Benjamin Rein, 12 and Vivian Lake, 9. Brady is also dad to John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.