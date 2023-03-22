Gisele Bündchen Watched Ex Tom Brady's Last Games, Says Loss Wasn't His Fault: 'He Had No Offensive Line'

Gisele Bündchen watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing final game last season, but the supermodel doesn't blame her ex-husband Tom Brady for the loss.

While speaking with Vanity Fair for the magazine's April cover, Bündchen, 42, said she and their two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10, watched all of Brady's final games in the NFL, assuming he doesn't go back on his second retirement from the sport.

That included watching as the Dallas Cowboys eliminated her ex-husband's team in the playoffs, but the supermodel didn't think Brady, 45, was the sole reason for Tampa Bay's loss.

"It was tough, but you know what? Let's just be honest. It's a team sport and you can't play alone," she told Vanity Fair. "I think he did great under the circumstances that he had," she added before noting that "he had no offensive line."

The couple officially divorced in October after their marital woes made headlines throughout the 2022-23 NFL season. But both Bündchen and Brady have maintained that their priority is continuing a positive relationship as co-parents for their children.

"We're not playing against each other. We are a team," Bündchen told the magazine. "And that's beautiful."

Bündchen said she has "no regrets" about her 13-year marriage with the superstar quarterback. "I loved every bit of it," she told Vanity Fair.

In the cover story, Bündchen also slammed rumors that she and Brady split over his decision to continue playing professional football past a time she was comfortable with.

Calling the buzz "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Bündchen continued of her ex-husband, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever."

"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she added. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

The Brazilian fashion icon lamented to Vanity Fair over how "people really made" their split "about" his back-and-forth decision on retirement. "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Bündchen added later in her conversation with the magazine. "It's not so black and white."

In their case, she explained, they "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," the model continued.