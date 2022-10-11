Gisele Bündchen has been seeking spiritual healing treatment amid her recent turmoil with husband Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, was spotted visiting spiritual healer Dr. Ewa in Miami on Monday. According to the doctor's website, she is a practitioner of Ayurvedic Medicine, an Indian system of medicine that seeks to cleanse the body through lifestyle changes to regain a balance of mind, body and spirit, a "natural and holistic approach to medicine." The system operates on the belief that disease is a result of an internal imbalance or stress in a person's consciousness.

Monday's visit was reportedly not Bündchen's first to Dr. Ewa's clinic, which also specializes in alternative methods such as Thai medical practices, chromotherapy and sound and light therapy.

In a white T-shirt and loose green joggers, the mother of two looked comfortable and casual as she arrived at the healing treatment.

The visit comes days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady. The following day, sources also confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL player, 45, had hired his own divorce attorney.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

The couple, who wed in 2009, share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — while Brady also has a son with ex Bridget Moynahan, 15-year-old Jack, whom the three co-parent.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Bündchen has not been seen at any of her husband's first five games. A source told PEOPLE she has been "spending time away" from Brady.

A source close to the athlete recently told PEOPLE that he is "hurt" about the latest developments in his marriage.

"It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," they said. "He feels very hurt by her."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

"She is the one steering the divorce," the insider continued. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her."

The source added, "He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

"Gisele is doing fine," a source told PEOPLE of how the supermodel is handling her future with Brady. "She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it's happening now so they can do their own thing and move on."

But at the same time, the latter insider added, "They are both smart people and number one in their field. They know together they are worth more."