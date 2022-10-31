Gisele Bündchen Is Fine After Tom Brady Divorce, Says Source: 'She Has Lived Her Own Life for Years'

The idea of divorce "was hard at first but enough time has passed that she is settling in," a source tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda Marx is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business. She is an internationally syndicated writer and columnist, and a regular writer for a variety of publications on subjects like culture, design, profiles, politics, pets, business, travel, sports, fashion, lifestyle, humor and art.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 01:02 PM

A source close to Gisele Bündchen says she is doing fine in light of her divorce from Tom Brady, in part because she is accustomed to doing things on her own.

With the divorce, "Gisele is dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time," a source close to Bündchen tells PEOPLE.

The source explains that the split from Brady, 45, "was hard at first" for Bündchen, 42, "but enough time has passed that she is settling in."

The mother-of-two "has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

Bündchen's "main focus and priority" remain on the children, the source says. "Her mood is up and jovial around" son Benjamin Rein, 12½, and 9½-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, who the supermodel shares with Brady.

"Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around," the source says, adding that "having them with her has helped her move ahead."

Gisele Bündchen and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a> divorce
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

According to the insider, "nothing is more important than" to Bündchen than the children's "happiness" during this time. "They will be with both parents and should come out of this in good shape."

A second source tells PEOPLE that Bündchen "looked beautiful and seemed fine," when she was spotted shopping with the kids in Miami Beach recently.

"You would never know she was going through a split from her husband," says the source.

Additionally, the source tells PEOPLE that Bündchen "is also eager to continue with her own career and interests" now that she's legally single.

"She has a full plate and lots of support."

After 13 years of marriage, the pair quickly filed and finalized their divorce on Friday. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was signed off by a judge in Glades County, Florida, who officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

