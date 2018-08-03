Gisele Bündchen Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes to Her 'Love' Tom Brady: 'Keep on Shining Bright'

Tom Brady is 41 — and he’s starting off his big day early, with sweet well wishes from his special someone.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s wife Gisele Bündchen shared a romantic selfie of herself and Brady to Instagram early on Friday, writing alongside the photo, “Happy birthday my love!”

“We love you so much !!! Keep on shining bright !” Bündchen, 38, added. “💥✨❤️✨🎉 Feliz aniversário meu amor! Nós te amamos muito!! Continue brilhando!”

RELATED: All the Ways Gisele Bündchen Has Celebrated Husband Tom Brady’s Birthday Through the Years

Brady and Bünchen wed in a private, top-secret 2009 ceremony in Santa Monica. The happy couple shares two children together: 8-year-old son Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. The NFL star is also father to 10-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

RELATED: Tom Brady Reveals How Wife Gisele Bündchen’s Support Means He Is Not Retiring Just Yet

Earlier this year, Brady opened up to PEOPLE about continuing to play football “for a while,” noting that he has Bünchen’s support.

RELATED: 9 Years, 9 Photos of Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Making Out on the Met Gala Red Carpet

“At the end of the day, she’s been such a supportive wife, and been so supportive of my career,” Brady said. “I think she wants me to continue to do what I love and continue taking care of myself and, you know, make sure I’m still really present for my kids when they need me and still available to everyone in the family because our kids aren’t getting any younger.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty

And being present with the children includes a lot of outdoors time. Said Brady, “We definitely play other sports with the kids, a lot of soccer in our backyard, a lot of swimming, a lot of surfing.”

“I love playing with them even if, obviously I’ve had much more experience than them, I still love being with them and playing with them. Anything that we’re doing together I really love to do.”