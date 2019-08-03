Gisele Bündchen Shares Loving Birthday Tribute to Tom Brady: 'Thank You for Being Our Rock'

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating a very important man in her life: her husband Tom Brady!

In honor of the New England Patriots quarterback’s 42nd birthday on Saturday, the supermodel started off the day by sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“Happy birthday love of my lifeeey!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of family photos, including one of the couple smiling together while wearing their bathing suits, as well as another photo of Brady sharing a tender moment with his three children.

The NFL star and Bündchen, 39, have two children together — son Benjamin Rein, 9, and daughter Vivian Lake, 6 — and Brady also shares son John Edward Thomas, 11, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As her tribute continued, Bündchen shared that “life is so much better because we can share it with you!

“Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast!” she added, making a silly reference to the adorable couple’s costume they wore for Halloween in 2017, where Brady dressed up as an avocado while Bündchen wore a toast costume.

Signing off on behalf of herself and their children, she wrote, “We love you!”

Brady’s Patriots teammate Julian Edelman also shared his own video tribute to the man of the hour — and their bromance!

Set to the tune of Shania Twain’s classic love song “You’re Still the One,” the montage begins with some shots of Brady from the start of his career as the country singer croons, “Looks like we’ve made it / Look how far we’ve come, my baby.”

The video is also filled with plenty of clips of the pair spending time together on and off the field — including from their trip to Disney World after their latest Super Bowl victory.

Ending on a silly note, the video comes to a close with footage from this year’s AFC championship game, when Edelman helped hype Brady up by telling his pal, “You’re too f— old. You’re too old.”

“You’re too f’n old for birthday cake,” Edelman captioned the video, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

In February, Bündchen and Brady celebrated a decade of marriage, writing heartfelt love letters to one another on social media.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!” the mother of two wrote. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come.”

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” the NFL star added in his own post. “You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady.”