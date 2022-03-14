Gisele Bündchen Supports Tom Brady's Un-Retirement: They Decided 'as a Family,' Source Says

Tom Brady confirmed that he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL

Gisele Bündchen is ready to cheer on Tom Brady during his — surprise — upcoming 23rd season in the NFL.

The 41-year-old model is supportive of her husband's return to the NFL less than two months after announcing his retirement from professional football, a source tells PEOPLE. Though Bündchen previously hoped for his retirement, the source says that Brady's return was ultimately a family decision.

"Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she's also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren't on board," the insider says. "Everything they do they decide as a family."

Another source tells PEOPLE that Bündchen was hoping Brady, 44, would be happy with retiring, but is supporting him because he felt so strongly about continuing to play. "She wants Tom to be happy, but she is always worried about him getting injured," the second source says.

Brady revealed his un-retirement in a social media post Sunday, writing, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible."

He confirmed he'd be rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ's announcement included two photos: one of his Buccaneers linemen, and another of his family — Bündchen, daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and sons Benjamin Rein, 12, and John "Jack" Edward, 14.

Bündchen later commented under the message writing, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!🔥"

After Brady announced his retirement in February, Bündchen celebrated his long career with a heartfelt message on social media.

"What a ride my love!" Bündchen captioned the Twitter post. She called her husband "the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met," going on to mention how he "never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates."

"There is nothing you can't achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I'm as excited as you are for what the future holds!" she concluded at the time, before writing, "Words can't really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years."