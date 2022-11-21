Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor

Gisele Bündchen has been spotted out in New York City for the first time following her trip to Costa Rica.

The supermodel, 42, was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — went on vacation to Costa Rica with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, earlier this month.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Bündchen can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and cargo pants on her way into the airport. She accessorized her look with a pair of white sneakers, large black sunglasses and a patterned headscarf positioned over her blonde hair.

Bündchen had stopped by her and ex-husband Tom Brady's Manhattan townhouse before heading to the airport, the outlet reported.

Tristar Media/Getty

Earlier this month, Bündchen and her two children visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, according to Page Six.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the trio was joined by Bündchen and the kids' jiu-jitsu instructor Valente, and other children and adults, including one of the kids' school teachers.

Despite some reports indicating that Bündchen and Valente are an item, the insider said the two are not romantically involved. "He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source said. "They are not dating."

Valente operates the Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu studio in Florida with his brothers, Pedro and Gui, according to their website.

After their trip to Costa Rica, Benjamin and Vivian were seen out with dad Brady, 45, last week at the pizza restaurant Dellarocco's in Brooklyn Heights, a source told Page Six.

"Brady was having lunch with his kids. … They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas," the insider told the outlet.

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this month that Brady and Bündchen's kids won't be hindered from seeing either of their parents following the pair's divorce.

Their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want," the insider said. "They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That's not who either of them are."

Brady, who is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Bündchen quickly finalized their divorce in late October.