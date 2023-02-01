Gisele Bündchen 'Sincerely Happy' for Tom Brady but 'Moved on with Her Life Quite a While Ago': Sources

Bündchen "is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them," a source tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 05:18 PM
Tom Brady, Gisele
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Gisele Bündchen is happy for her ex-husband Tom Brady amid his retirement announcement, sources tell PEOPLE.

A insider close to the supermodel tells PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is "sincerely happy" for Tom in whatever he does.

"Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the source says.

The insider adds that "the welfare and happiness of the children" remain her top priority. "Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent. They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents."

Bündchen wishes him well now and in the future, according to the source, and "is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them."

Both Brady and Bündchen are "interested in keeping life as happy and normal as possible for the kids, the insider explains.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and family
Gisele Bundchen Instagram

These days, the mother-of-two is "extremely busy in her career and life" and "optimistic about her future," following her divorce from the former NFL star.

Another source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE that Brady's return to the NFL after his first retirement announcement was "far from the only issue," in their marriage. "Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider adds. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive. It's beneficial for their kids."

Additionally, Bündchen is "very grateful" that she and Brady have been able to decide on Miami as a "home base" for their family.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video

Shortly after the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his retirement from football via social media, Bündchen commented on Brady's announcement post.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote in the comments, along with a prayer hands emoji.

