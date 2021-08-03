The football player and the supermodel celebrated 12 years of marriage in February

Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Tom Brady: 'You're Just Too Good to Be True'

Gisele Bündchen is wishing Tom Brady a happy birthday with a touching shoutout on social media.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old supermodel celebrated the NFL star's 44th birthday with smiling Instagram photos of the couple alongside lyrics from Frankie Valli's 1967 "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you. You'd be like Heaven to touch. I wanna hold you so much. At long last, love has arrived. And I thank God I'm alive. You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you 🎶," she wrote under the photo.

"Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady ❤️ 🥳," she added along with the Portuguese translation of her birthday wishes.

At 44 years old, Brady is the oldest active player in the NFL, but hasn't slowed down. After winning his seventh Super Bowl this year in just his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he'll return for his 22 season in the league this fall.

Tom Brady, Gisele Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009 and celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary back in February with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Posting a photo of the pair's family at Super Bowl LV that month, Brady wrote, "Happy anniversary!! I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!"

"You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know," the Buccaneers quarterback continued. "You always do what's right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram

In her own post, which included a slideshow of images of the couple, Bündchen echoed her husband's sentiment.

"Happy anniversary my love!" she wrote. "I can't believe it's already been 12 years! We have gone [through] so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo ❤️."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The couple has two children together, Vivian and Benjamin, while Brady shares 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In April, the NFL star opened up about his relationship in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America.