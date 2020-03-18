Gisele Bündchen Reflects on Time in Boston as Tom Brady Leaves the Patriots: 'What a Ride'

Gisele Bündchen is reflecting on her family’s many years in Massachusetts as they begin a new journey with the NFL.

Bündchen — who has been married to Tom Brady for 11 years — shared an Instagram tribute to his time with the New England Patriots on Wednesday after he announced that he’ll be leaving the team now that he’s a free agent.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” wrote the 39-year-old alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple’s family. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories.”

She continued of children Vivian, 7, Benjamin, 10, and Brady’s son John Edward, 12, “Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” concluded Bündchen. “We will miss you! ❤🙏.”

After Brady initially shared the news, Bündchen offered her gratitude to Patriots fans in the comments on his Instagram. In his messages, the 42-year-old quarterback thanked Patriots fans for their unwavering dedication since he joined the team in 2000.

Bündchen echoed her husband’s sentiments.

“Te amo,” wrote Bündchen. “So much gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and friendships we had in beautiful New England this past few years.”