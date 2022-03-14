Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady confirmed that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gisele Bündchen Sends Love to Husband Tom Brady After Decision to Un-Retire: 'Here We Go Again'

Gisele Bündchen is ready for another season of supporting her man.

The model publicly reacted to the news that her husband Tom Brady has decided to return to the NFL after previously announcing his retirement from professional football.

"Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!🔥" she commented underneath her husband's Instagram announcement.

In the message on social media Sunday, Brady wrote, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible."

He confirmed he'd play, again, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Brady announced he'd be retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL back in February, Bündchen celebrated his long career with a heartfelt message on social media.

"What a ride my love!" Bündchen, 41, captioned the Twitter post, adding a heart emoji and a tag for Brady.

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram

She called her husband "the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met," going on to mention how he "never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates."

"There is nothing you can't achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I'm as excited as you are for what the future holds!" she concluded at the time, before writing, "Words can't really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years."

Brady, 44, shares daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Bündchen had "been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs" in 2020.