Gisele Bündchen Posts Video of Tom Brady in His Underwear to Promote Quarterback's New Line

The NFL quarterback jokingly tried to hide behind a towel as his wife showed off his BRADY apparel brand underwear — which launches on Thursday — on social media

Gisele Bündchen approves of Tom Brady's new underwear line.

On Monday, Bündchen shared a video of the Super Bowl champion, 44, wearing only a gray pair of BRADY apparel brand boxer briefs while looking into a bathroom mirror on her Instagram Story.

"Hey somebody's brand new underwear!" the model, 41, teases off-camera as her husband smiles at her.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback then jokingly tries to hide behind a towel before Bündchen gives viewers a closeup of the briefs.

"What is this? Let me see. Let me see your underwear," she says. "Is that Brady Brand underwear?"

BRADY brand also tweeted the clip, noting the underwear — which launches on Thursday — is "@giseleofficial approved."

In 2021, Bündchen opened up about her husband's love of fashion in an interview for WSJ. Magazine's Men's Fall Fashion Issue.

"He loves clothes way more than I do," she said at the time. "He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

"Tom has accomplished so much in his career, and the world knows him for his love and devotion to the game of football," she added. "Now it's great having others also get to know him a bit more, as I do."

The apparel line — which was co-founded by Jens Grede — is another step into the future for Brady.